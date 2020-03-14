Mission at the Eastward now taking applications for home repairs

FARMINGTON - Mission at the Eastward’s mission is to “love our neighbors” through volunteer home repairs and youth outreach to create lives of hope, security and dignity in Central Western Maine.

MATE Housing Ministry has been around for about 40 years, serving communities in both Franklin and Somerset counties. Every year the organization hosts volunteer groups from all over New England, Pennsylvania and even states as far as Delaware who come to help support local communities and their members by doing repairs to homes.

The target population is mostly those with low income, the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and single parent families. Most of the work is done without any cost to our clients, donations both monetary and time are welcome.

The season will being in June of this year. If you are in need of assistance, or know of someone who is, please fill out our application form and mail it to Mission at the Eastward, PO Box 206, Farmington, ME, 04938

Applications can be found here www.missionattheeastward.org, or by calling the office at (207)778-4705. Most of the town offices in the areas served also have received applications for pick up.