Misty Beck joins Neighbors Driving Neighbors

FARMINGTON — Neighbors Driving Neighbors welcomes Misty Beck as their new Ride Coordinator. NDN is a non-profit organization providing rides for people in Belgrade, Fayette, Mt. Vernon, Rome and Vienna. Dr. Beck will be working part-time for NDN while continuing to teach at the University of Farmington. She comes with many years of volunteer leadership and community involvement.

Also, at their Annual Meeting in January, Mary Beth Paquette who has been NDN’s Manager since

March of 2019 has been promoted to Executive Director. Ms. Paquette’s leadership and her focus on

caring for others helps community members stay independent, safe, and connected to others.

Neighbors Driving Neighbors volunteers provide free transportation for adults for medical

appointments, errands, exercise sessions, classes, shopping, socialization and volunteering. Currently,

due to Covid restrictions, NDN is only able to provide pre-paid grocery and pharmacy pick-up and

delivery, as well as food panty delivery. Once NDN drivers are immunized, transportation services will

re-open.

An online volunteer orientation will be held in February for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer

driver. Anyone needing assistance or wishing to become a volunteer driver, contact NDN at

neighborsdrivingneighbors@gmail.com or call 207-860-0677 for more information.