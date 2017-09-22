Model Rail Fair and Ghost Train set for end of month

PHILLIPS - Saturday, Sept. 30 is going to be a busy day in Phillips – for both the town and the railroad. Not only is it the Sandy River Business Association’s Fall Fest, but the SR&RLRR’s Ghost Train will run that evening, the Scarecrows will be out on Main Street and the Phillips Area Community Center will host a Model Rail and Hobby Fair during the day.

The upcoming Rail Fair is a revival of sorts. In 2010 and 2011 the PACC offered Rail Fairs that featured model layouts and a host of other displays and train-related vendors. But when the chief organizer of those events, Matt Sharp, moved away from Phillips, the event faltered. Now a different crew – together with the SR&RLRR – has organized a new fair, with the emphasis on model trains.

Included in the layouts will several working model train displays, including an 8 by 16–foot G-scale from the Maine Garden Railway Society. In addition, at least eight others – including the SR&RLRR – will be setting up tables and displays featuring either model train items for sale, or historic displays relating to the history of the railroad in Phillips. Local antique car hobbyist Andy Phillips and others will be parking a number of historic vehicles outside the PACC and another local resident will bring a 1935 Postal Truck.

Appropriately, the Fair is being held in the former SR&RLRR machine shop on Depot Street (and also the Old Gym), now the Community Center. Food will be available at the old depot next door, now owned by the American Legion, where a weekly Farmers' Market will be running, together with lunch items for sale. The Rail Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.

In addition, The SR&RLRR will be operating its steam train, Monson #3, from 11 to 4 that day, and the annual Ghost Train will run that night, starting at dusk, with trains operating from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., with trains leaving the Sanders Station on Bridge Street for their scary runs every half hour. The spooky scenes along the ride will be done again this year by the Phillips School’s eighth-grade students.

For more information or to reserve a vendor or display space at the Model Train Fair, call Pam Matthews at 639-2630.