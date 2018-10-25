More than 200 attend Fit and Fun 5k event at Wilson Lake

WILTON - It was a beautiful fall day for over 200 people who attended the annual Fit and Fun 5K at Wilson Lake Saturday. The run and walk benefits the Fit Girls programs which offered throughout the RSU 9 elementary schools and middle school.

Deb Aseltine, Fit Girls Director, would like to acknowledge and thank Franklin Savings Bank, Western Mountain Financial Services and Hannaford for being key sponsors of the event. Also, a big thank you to the Wilton Police Department, Wilton Fire Department and Frank Donald and Wilton Rec Department for their support. This year Dan Patterson, a Fit Girl parent, helped organize a raffle as part of the event with proceeds benefiting the programs. Also, in attendance and presenting families and girls with healthy choice information was the Let’s Go - 5210 program. Fit Girls participates in 5210 as an after-school site.

Aseltine would also like thank all the volunteers and coaches who helped make the event a success and to congratulate all the participants for their support. Fit Girls will be offering a spring session beginning in April and a summer camp in July.

For more information, please visit their website: www.fitgirlsofwiltonmaine.org

Results:

Overall winners were Tess Cote with a time of 21:22 and Julian Reynolds with a time 22:16.

