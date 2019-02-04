More than 200 Patriots fans take to the slopes at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – More than 250 skiers and snowboarders clad in New England Patriots gear took to the slopes at Sugarloaf for a celebratory “Go Pats” run this morning.

Skiers and riders who showed up in Patriots gear were able to purchase a $59 lift ticket on Super Bowl Sunday, and had the opportunity to earn a free voucher for an additional day of skiing or riding this season by participating in a group run on the Whiffletree trail.

“This has become a Super Bowl tradition for many Sugarloafers” Noelle Tuttle, Sugarloaf’s Marketing and Communications Manager said. “We’ve done our job, and now it’s time for the Patriots to go do theirs.”

Patriots fans who stick around for the big game can also enjoy a viewing party with food and drink specials at the Widowmaker.