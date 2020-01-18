More than 400 boxes of tissues donated to local schools

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Extension Homemakers is marking their sixth year of facial tissue collection this year; the group collected 430 boxes of tissues for distribution at area schools.

The campaign arose when group members began seeing the need in Franklin County, particularly in elementary schools. Although public schools include tissues in their budget, they always seemed to run out, Extension members said.

Partnering with Hannaford in Farmington, the group raised more than $500 in a donation kiosk at the front of the store. Group members also collected on their own, bringing the number of boxes collected to 430. The boxes were divided equally amount the 12 local elementary schools.