Mount Blue Music Together holds fundraiser for Western Maine Play Museum

WILTON - The Western Maine Play Museum is very pleased to announce an hour of musical fun happening at Cushing School on Friday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser for WMPM, thanks to the generosity of Carla Miller, Director of Mount Blue Music Together. A suggested donation of $10 per family will support this worthy cause.

According to Miller, "This fun-filled music program is designed to engage children ages 8 months through 5 years in singing songs, chants, creating rhythms, and reciting rhymes as they move and play with basic rhythmic instruments, scarves, and other props. As the children engage in the activities, they help build their music competency in a playful expression of their joy of music-making with the adults who love them."

Western Maine Play Museum is an emerging children's museum in Wilton, Maine. The project is now only about $12,000 from reaching their reconstruction goal of $500K to complete Phase I, the main part of the building. Fundraising will continue to complete the Play Village, which is Phase II of the project. Plans are underway to open later this year, funding permitting. When WMPM opens, they are hopeful that Music Together classes will be available there for an extra fee.

Mount Blue Music Together, an independently licensed center for Music Together® Worldwide, runs classes in Farmington. Sessions run for 45 minutes for either 10, 9 or 8 weeks throughout the year. They feature award-winning music from the nine rotating collections available. In addition to weekly classes, families receive a song book, two copies of the CD including at least 25 new songs as well as access to online parent support, resources and digital versions of the music. Visit the Mount Blue Music Together Facebook page for more information or contact Miller at 778-9983.

Music Together® is an internationally recognized early childhood music and movement program for children birth through age seven. The Music Together curriculum, coauthored in 1987 by Kenneth K. Guilmartin (Founder/Director) and Rowan University Professor of Music Education Dr. Lili M. Levinowitz (Director of Research), is based on the recognition that all children are musical: all children can learn to sing in tune, keep a beat, and participate with confidence in the music of our culture, provided that their early environment supports such learning. Music Together offers programs for families, schools, at-risk populations, and children with special needs in over 2,500 communities in 40 countries around the world. The company is passionately committed to bringing children and their caregivers closer through shared music-making and helping people discover the joy and educational value of early music experiences. More at www.MusicTogether.com and on Facebook, www.Facebook.com/MusicTogether.

WMPM is a non-profit that incorporated in November 2013 and is led by a 11-member volunteer board of directors. Community members interested in supporting the project can visit the museum's website for donation options, or email them at westernmaineplay@gmail.com. Project updates can be found at www.facebook.com/WesternMainePlayMuseum and on the museum website: www.westernmaineplay.org.