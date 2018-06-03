Mountaintop summer worship services

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – High up on Sugarloaf Mountain, an outdoor Amphitheater nicknamed The AMP, will be

the site of summer worship services conducted by Sugarloaf Christian Ministry. The AMP is located just West of the top of the Super Quad chair lift and has stunning views, benches for participants, a platform for leaders, and a fantastic sound system. These interdenominational services will utilize the outdoors, be informal, and kid friendly.

The Rev. Earle Morse exclaims, “The popularity of the Ministry's Easter Sunrise Service prompted us to create a summer venue for services and weddings. Sugarloaf and the Ministry have partnered to bring this community resource to life. We are thrilled to be offering these community worship services in God’s great outdoor sanctuary.”

Summer services will be held each Sunday from July 1 through September 2 at 11 a.m. Attendees should load the Super Quad lift by 10:30 a.m. for the 15-minute ride up to the AMP. The trail from the top of the lift to the AMP is a readily navigable 2-minute walk. Tickets for the lift ride are obtained from the Outpost Adventure Center on Main Street of the Sugarloaf base area. Ask for the “Worship Ticket” and receive a discounted round-trip ticket. Sunscreen and a warm jacket are recommended. People are always surprised to find how much colder it is up on the mountain than down in the parking lot.

Bring your lunch it you want to join others for a mountain picnic following the service. If weather inhibits the on-mountain gathering, a service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Richard Bell Chapel located in the base area of Sugarloaf. In addition to the summer services, there will also be a service on the Sunday of Sugarloaf's Homecoming Weekend, October 7 at The AMP at 11 a.m. For more information call Sugarloaf Christian Ministry at 207-237-2304.