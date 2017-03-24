MSAD 58 students participate in public speaking contest

STRONG - The Regional Public Speaking contest was held at Strong Elementary School on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 with students from local schools in Grade 5 through 8 performing.

Natalee McKenzie, Cameron Arner, Bradley Frost, Isabella Fernandez, Justice Whiting Gracie Mae Fargo, Abi Wilcox, and Maggie Swain entertained and impressed the audience with their oratory skills. The students were coached in their schools by Maggie Adams in Kingfield, Wendy Morrill in Strong and Peter Farnsworth in Stratton.

The judges for the event, Dallas Landry, Kathy Miles, Julianne Belanger and Terry Corson awarded Bradley Frost a third place finish, Gracie Mae Fargo a second place finish and Isabella Fernandez a first place finish.