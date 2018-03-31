Mt. Abram High School principal’s award

SALEM - Evan MacKay of Carrabassett Valley, a senior at Mt. Abram High School, has been selected to receive the 2018 Principal's Award, Principal Michelle Tranten announced this week. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship.

"Evan has distinguished himself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community. Evan is a member of NHS, a member of the varsity soccer team, the varsity basketball team and on the track team. He keeps us all entertained during morning announcements. Evan always has a smile on his face, is happy to lend a helping hand to anyone, and makes the most of each day." Principal Michelle Tranten noted in making the award.

Evan MacKay, Principal Michelle Tranten and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 7 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators.