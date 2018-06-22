Mt. Abram High School senior presented with DAR 2018 Good Citizen Award

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Evan MacKay, a senior at Mt. Abram High School in Salem, was recently presented the Daughters of the American Revolution 2018 Good Citizen Award. Sylvia Adams, a member of the Colonial Daughters Chapter of the DAR in Farmington, presented the award.

MacKay received a Good Citizen pin, a monetary scholarship and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society’s President General Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss. MacKay is the son of Sean and Denise MacKay of Carrabassett Valley.

MacKay’s efforts and accomplishments in academics have been outstanding. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the varsity soccer team, varsity basketball and track teams. He plans to continue his education at the college level studying engineering or another math related field.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility), patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union). Evan demonstrated these qualities during his years at Mt. Abram High School.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.