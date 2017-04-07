Mt. Abram High School student to receive 2017 Principal’s Award

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Olivia Scott of Kingfield, a senior at Mt. Abram High School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal's Award, Principal Michelle Tranten announced recently. Sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, the award is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

"Throughout her years at Mt. Abram High School, Olivia has distinguished herself in the classroom and as a leader in the school and the community," Tranten said. "She very much deserves this recognition."

Scott is currently president of the National Honor Society at Mount Abram. She has been a member of the math team, attended Girl's State, and has volunteered with the middle school soccer program and the Kingfield Bicentennial project. Scott was also a mentor through the Girl's Talk Teen Voices program. Next year she is planning on attending the University of Maine at Farmington and studying environmental science and biology and plans to work in the field of marine science.

Scott, Tranten and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor Saturday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.