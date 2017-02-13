Mt Abram High School’s benefit ride-in for Jed on Friday

SALEM - Jed Zelie, a ninth-grade student at Mt. Abram Regional High School has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He is currently undergoing treatment at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

In an effort to help his family with increasing medical costs, Mt Abram High School staff and students would like you to join us for a snowmobile ride-In to the high school on Friday, Feb. 17. Breakfast will be served from 7-7:45 a.m. with a suggested donation of $5.

Please RSVP for breakfast and/or order a T-shirt using one of the following options: Contact your local Snowmobile Club: Go to this link If you are unable to join us please consider helping his family through an online donation @ https://www.gofundme.com/jed-zelies-medical-expenses.