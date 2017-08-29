Mt. Abram Regional Health Center holds food drive

KINGFIELD – In celebration of National Health Center week, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center held a food drive at Tranten’s Market in Kingfield the week of Aug. 14. The health center would like to thank the community for both the food and money donations which will be used to replenish the onsite food closet in the upcoming months. The food drive brought in 241 lbs. of food and just over $250.

Special thanks to Tranten’s Market for their ongoing support of the food closet!

For many families and individuals in Franklin County, food insecurity is a harsh reality that must be faced 365 days a year. If you would like to support Mt. Abram Regional Health Center’s ongoing effort to keep their food closet stocked, please consider a cash or nonperishable food donation.

Mt. Abram Regional Health Center is located at 25 Depot Street in Kingfield. For questions about food closet items the health center can use, or to make an appointment, please call (207) 265-4555.