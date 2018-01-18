Mt. Abram student named DAR Good Citizen

SALEM - Mt. Abram High School is very pleased to announce that this year’s Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen is Evan MacKay, son of Sean and Denise MacKay, of Carrabassett Valley.

The DAR Good Citizen Program is sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and locally by the Colonial Daughters Chapter, located in Farmington. MacKay was selected for the DAR Good Citizen Award by the faculty at Mt. Abram High School. MacKay is an exemplary student who lives and encourages the DAR Good Citizen qualities: Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism.

MacKay is a leader in the Mt. Abram community, a member of the National Honor Society, varsity soccer team, varsity basketball team, track team, and also acts as our emcee for morning announcements and spirit assemblies. He is a distinguished student who takes his schooling very seriously, and intends to continue his education at the collegiate level studying engineering or another math related field.

MacKay is a genuine and personable young man who brings a tremendous amount of positive energy and a strong commitment to his school community. MacKay will no doubt continue to contribute to his college environment and future community as well. The MSAD 58 School District is very pleased to award this honor to such a fine and upstanding citizen of our community.

Congratulations Evan!