Mt. Abram student receives DAR Good Citizen award

SALEM - Mt. Abram High School is very pleased to announce that this year's Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizen recipient is Alice Cockerham, daughter of Jim and Brenna Cockerham of Kingfield.

The DAR Good Citizen Program is sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and locally by the Colonial Daughters Chapter located in Farmington. Alice was selected for this award by the faculty at Mt. Abram High School. Alice is an exemplary students who lives and encourages the DAR Good Citizen qualities: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Alice is the epitome of a positive and active school and community citizen who leads by example. She is a highly invested member of her school and local communities. Academically, Alice has taken the most challenging curriculum available to her, has an A average and is ranked at the top of her senior class. Deeply involved in numerous extracurricular activities and volunteer efforts, Alice commits her time and energy to make everything in which she is involved better for her contributions. Alice is respected by all who know her and is a staunch advocate for consistently striving to impact her world in a meaningful and powerful manner.

Alice will attend Bates College next year, and will no doubt continue her outstanding academic work and citizenship in her new collegiate environment. The MSAD 58 School District is very pleased to award this honor to such a fine and upstanding citizen of our community.