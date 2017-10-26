Mt. Abram teacher makes it to semi-finals of Most Valuable Coach competition

SALAM - James Danala, who was recently in the runnings for US Cellular's Most Valuable Coach award, was presented with $5,000 to use in school programming after making it to the semi-finals of the nation-wide competition.

Of more than 1,500 nominations, Danala made it to the top 15 through a system of online daily voting. Danala, who teaches science at Mt. Abram High School and coaches the junior varsity boy's soccer team as well as track and field, was nominated by the school's former guidance counselor Mike Ellis.

He has been involved with coaching sports ever since graduating from Mt. Blue High School and has built Mt. Abram's track and field team up from just ten kids to 50 in the past six years.

"It's great to see a kid who has success and chooses to then work harder. It makes them realize they can do it and the next thing you know they are an advocate for the program and they're bringing all this positive energy to the environment," Danala said during an interview two weeks ago. "My number one rule is that we are inclusive. It's important for the students to feel like they are part of something more than just themselves, and, of course, that it be fun."