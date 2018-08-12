Mt. Blue Area Garden Club meet the scholarship recipients

WILTON - President Tom Saviello introduced the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club members to the RSU 9 scholarship recipients, Kaci O. Presby, who is attending Saint Joseph's College of Maine, and Ezekiel S. Robinson, who is attending University of Maine. Each student will receive a $500 scholarship upon a successful completion of their first semester.

Present were 37 members and 5 guests, at the club’s regular third Tuesday of the month meeting. Saviello lead the group on a tour of his awe-inspiring flower and fruit gardens. Pat Durham mentioned that 2019 is the 50th anniversary of the club. They have a year to plan for the celebration.

The next meeting will be on Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Louise Marcous’s terraced Daylily and Hosta gardens located at 295 McCrillis Corner Rd. Wilton. Hostesses Carol Godomsky, Mary Green, and Annette Tripp will provide light deserts. Those attending should bring a lawn chair, bag lunch, and a plant to swap. This meeting will be open to the public.

For more information, contact 207-778-4158.