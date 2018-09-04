Mt. Blue Area Garden Club to hold Sept. 11 meeting

FARMINGTON - It is with pleasure the Mt. Blue Garden Club invites the public to our September meeting.

Our speaker will be Ellen Gibson talking about "Gardening as You Age." If you want to garden gracefully as you put your plants to bed this fall please join us to learn how. Ellen will discuss adaptations you can put to use this fall so you won't be sore after your fall gardening.

The meeting will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, September 11 at 12:30 p.m.. The social half hour will be followed by the speaker at 1 p.m. Finger food and beverages will be supplied by our hostesses Sarah Parr and Roxanne Worster.

We invite all attending the Farmington Fair, Sept. 16-22, to stop by and enjoy the Mt. Blue Area Gardening Club exhibit. We may even be able to answer your gardening questions.