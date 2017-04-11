Mt. Blue business students earn awards at league meet

FARMINGTON - The final Kennebec Valley Business Education League meet of the school year took place the week of March 27, with business students from Mt. Blue High Campus, advised by business teacher Regina Savage, competing against students from Skowhegan and Madison High Schools.

The competition provides students the opportunity to test their skills and knowledge against students from other schools. Students placed in the following areas:

Basic Business Skills

Whitney Levesque, 3rd Place

Business Math

Rena Voter, 2nd Place

Business Terminology

Addisyn Davis, 3rd Place

Computer Applications

Nicolas Cadima, 2nd Place

Noah Ward-Rubin, 2nd Place

Natasha Essman, 3rd Place

Internet Scavenger Hunt

Nicolas Cadima, 1st Place

Logan Dolbier, 3rd Place

Marah Black, 3rd Place

Payroll Skills

Marielle Pelletier, 1st Place

Logan Whitley, 2nd Place

Ashley Burnham, 2nd Place

Rena Voter, 2nd Place

Personal Finance

Ashley Wiles, 1st Place

Marielle Pelletier, 1st Place

Whitney Levesque, 3rd Place