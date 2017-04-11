Mt. Blue business students earn awards at league meet
FARMINGTON - The final Kennebec Valley Business Education League meet of the school year took place the week of March 27, with business students from Mt. Blue High Campus, advised by business teacher Regina Savage, competing against students from Skowhegan and Madison High Schools.
The competition provides students the opportunity to test their skills and knowledge against students from other schools. Students placed in the following areas:
Basic Business Skills
Whitney Levesque, 3rd Place
Business Math
Rena Voter, 2nd Place
Business Terminology
Addisyn Davis, 3rd Place
Computer Applications
Nicolas Cadima, 2nd Place
Noah Ward-Rubin, 2nd Place
Natasha Essman, 3rd Place
Internet Scavenger Hunt
Nicolas Cadima, 1st Place
Logan Dolbier, 3rd Place
Marah Black, 3rd Place
Payroll Skills
Marielle Pelletier, 1st Place
Logan Whitley, 2nd Place
Ashley Burnham, 2nd Place
Rena Voter, 2nd Place
Personal Finance
Ashley Wiles, 1st Place
Marielle Pelletier, 1st Place
Whitney Levesque, 3rd Place
