Mt. Blue Campus senior receives 2017 Principal’s Award

FARMINGTON - Elizabeth Burke of Farmington, a senior at Mt. Blue High School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal's Award, Principal Bruce Mochamer announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship.

Burke has served on the Mt. Blue Campus Leadership Team for two years and is the Vice President of Student Council. She is also a member of our National Honor Society. She has played soccer for four years and basketball for three. Throughout her years at Mt. Blue High School, Burke has distinguished herself in the classroom and has challenged herself academically by taking many Honors and AP classes.

Burke also challenges herself outside of school, taking CNA courses, lifeguards at the UMF Fitness Center, and is involved in scuba diving classes. In addition, she has been involved in dance for the past eight years. Burke will be attending The University of Tampa and will be majoring in Biology on a pre-med track.

"She has been an outstanding leader in the school and the community," Mochamer said in a statement regarding the award. "She very much deserves this recognition."

Burke , Mochamer and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. This year an additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators.