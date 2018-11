FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Craft fair happening on Nov. 17 from 9-2 p.m. in the gym (come through Door 5) at the high school, supporting the Class of 2019. Dozens of vendors will be set up, as well as a silent auction table filled with many goodies to choose from. The Class of 2020 will be serving a delicious and light lunch.

