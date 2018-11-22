Mt. Blue FBLA organize Thanksgiving food drive

FARMINGTON - The members of the Mt. Blue Future Business Leaders of America organized a food drive to collect Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

The group was able to collect enough food to provide three local families with a Thanksgiving food basket. Two of the food baskets will be distributed by The Children's Task Force, the third basket went to a student's family right at the high school.

One of the goals of FBLA is to give back to the community. Each year the group does a food drive for Thanksgiving.