Mt. Blue FBLA organize Thanksgiving food drive

Posted by • November 22, 2018 •

Talazen Smith, President; Rena Voter, Reporter/Historian; Annaset Jackson, and Regina Savage, Advisor

FARMINGTON - The members of the Mt. Blue Future Business Leaders of America organized a food drive to collect Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

The group was able to collect enough food to provide three local families with a Thanksgiving food basket. Two of the food baskets will be distributed by The Children's Task Force, the third basket went to a student's family right at the high school.

One of the goals of FBLA is to give back to the community. Each year the group does a food drive for Thanksgiving.

