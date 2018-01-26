Mt. Blue grad makes Dean’s List in High Performance Motorsports Technology program

LIMA, Ohio - A Mt. Blue High School graduate and New Vineyard resident has made the Dean's List for the November 2017 session at the College of Applied Technologies at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Benjamin Nile, a 2015 graduate of MBHS, is currently in his third year of the High Performance Motorsports Technology program. He is also studying diesel, agricultural diesel and alternative fuels. The Dean's List includes students maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Nile is also the president of the Auto Cross club and a valued crew member of the UNOH motorsports team. The Motorsports Team fields six stock cars which the students build, maintain, set up and drive.

They also take these cars to Volusia Raceway in Florida for two weeks for the Dirt National race series. Nile will be making his second trip to Volusia with the team in two weeks.