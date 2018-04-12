Mt. Blue graduate excelling in High Performance Motorsports Technology studies

NEW VINEYARD - Benjamin Nile, of New Vineyard, made the Dean's list for the last three sessions (Nov., Jan. and Feb.) at the University of Northwestern Ohio located in Lima, Ohio. He is a 2015 graduate of Mt Blue High School.

Benjamin is studying High Performance Motorsports Technology, Diesel Technology, Agricultural Technology, and Alternative Fuels. He is a member of the UNOH Stock Car team which fields 6 cars. The team makes a yearly trek to Volusia Florida in February where they spend 12 days racing with other racers from all over the country. They also race weekly at their own track and make a few appearances at Eldora Speedway, which is owned by Tony Stewart.

Benjamin is also the President of the Auto Cross Club which hosts several events through out the spring and summer.