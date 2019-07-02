Mt. Blue senior recognized by DOE for anti-bullying project

WILTON - A senior at Mt. Blue High School has been awarded the National 2018 George Washington Honor Medal by the Freedoms Foundation; the honor goes to those that go above and beyond in their communities on a day-to-day basis.

Valerianne Hinkley of Wilton, who is 17 years old in the class of 2020, was recognized for her anti-bullying campaign started in 2017. The campaign has reached international levels, according to a release from the Maine Department of Education, including being recognized by the national Bullying Project in Canada and has been invited over to the Italy headquarters should she be in the area for a visit.

Hinkley's project, Be Bold Stand Up To Bullying, includes a post-it note locker project, posters and other initiatives that promote kindness. Hinkley also meets with groups that are interested in hearing her story in order to raise awareness about bullying. She shares resources such as how to report an incidence, and advocates for her peers to stand up to bullying.

Hinkley was also recognized by Senator Russell Black for her work.