Mt. Blue High School presents Student of the Month awards

FARMINGTON - Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month Assembly at Mt. Blue High School. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics. Such as academic performance, character, attendance, community and school activities, and overall outstanding citizenship.

Recognized for their work in the first quarter was Meghan Rackliff, Freshman; Katie Gurney, Sophomore; Elysia Roorbach, Senior; James Gerrish, Senior.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates from local businesses. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Farmington Subway, Mrs. Minear in the Coffee Shop on Campus, Sweet Life Kettle Corn, and Dunkin Doughnuts.

Junior and Senior student recipients will also enjoy the Reserved Student of the Month Parking spots for an entire quarter - located in the front teacher parking lot.