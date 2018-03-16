Mt. Blue High School presents Student of the Month awards

FARMINGTON - Student of the Month Awards were awarded to Mt. Blue High School for the second quarter recently. Recognized students include Maya Dustin, sophomore; Ian Berry, junior; Dionica Robinson, sophomore; and Grace McIntosh, senior.

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month Assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates from local businesses. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Farmington Subway, Ms. Correll in the Coffee Shop on Campus, Pizza Hut, and Franklin Savings Bank.

Junior and Senior student recipients will also enjoy new Reserved Student of the Month Parking spots for an entire quarter—located in the front teacher parking lot.