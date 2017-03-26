Franklin Countys First News

Mt. Blue High School recognizes students of the month

Posted by • March 26, 2017 •

Award winners will enjoy reserved parking spots in the teacher lot for the next quarter. From left to right is Matthew Otte, Liana Sweeney and Amber Tewksbury.

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School Student of the Month Awards were given to the following for the Second Quarter:

Isabelle Thomas, Senior
Liana Sweeney, Junior
Matthew Otte, Sophomore
Amber Tewksbury, Freshman

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates from local businesses. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Narrow Gauge Cinema, Farmington Subway, Ms. Correll in the Coffee Shop on Campus, and Franklin Savings Bank.

Junior and Senior student recipients will also enjoy new Reserved Student of the Month parking spots in the teacher parking lot for an entire quarter.

Senior Isabelle Thomas was recognized as a Student of the Month.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives