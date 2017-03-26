Mt. Blue High School recognizes students of the month

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School Student of the Month Awards were given to the following for the Second Quarter:

Isabelle Thomas, Senior

Liana Sweeney, Junior

Matthew Otte, Sophomore

Amber Tewksbury, Freshman

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates from local businesses. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Narrow Gauge Cinema, Farmington Subway, Ms. Correll in the Coffee Shop on Campus, and Franklin Savings Bank.

Junior and Senior student recipients will also enjoy new Reserved Student of the Month parking spots in the teacher parking lot for an entire quarter.