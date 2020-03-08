Franklin Countys First News

Mt. Blue High School’s Students of the Month

Posted by • March 8, 2020 •

From left to right : Mckella Ford, Tucker Nicholas, Maggie Hufnagel, Emily Holmes.

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School Student of the Month Awards were awarded to the following for the Second Quarter: Mckella Ford, Freshman; Tucker Nicholas, Junior; Maggie Hufnagel, Senior; Emily Holmes, Sophomore.

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) sponsors and organizes the Student of the Month Assembly each quarter. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

