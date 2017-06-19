Mt. Blue Middle School awards first annual ‘Courage Award’

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Middle School principal Jason Bellerose presented 8th grade student Devin Reed with the first annual MBMS Courage Award at the recent 8th grade recognition night. The award will be given annually to a student who demonstrates the courage and strength of character to stand up against bullying.

“Devin is a great kid who speaks up when he sees an injustice,” commented 8th grade social studies teacher Rebecca Roy. “He is not afraid to take a stand.”

Devin is the son of Laura Chick of Farmington and Allen Reed of Strong.

“He has always been like this,” commented Chick.

Devin is an honor roll student who one day hopes to be be a truck driver or farmer. He is looking forward to the forestry and auto mechanics programs at Foster Tech while at MBC. He enjoys hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and being outdoors.