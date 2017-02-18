Mt. Blue Middle School student named Franklin County’s Spelling Bee champ

STRONG - A Mt. Blue Middle School student was the winner of 2017 Franklin County Spelling Bee held on Feb. 16 in the Strong School gym.

Six-grade student Moriah Reusch was named the county's Spelling Bee champion and Spruce Mountain Middle School seventh-grade student Kaila Godbey was named runner up.

The judges, Judi Richard, Margaret Adams, Shirley Schrader and Catherine Zachary listened intently as Elise Spencer, Moriah Reusch, Zechariah Coolong, Charlotte Casko, Nadia Davis, Kaila Godbey, Hannah Cox, Charlie Pye, Madison DeLuca, and Savannah Duggan received their words from the Bee Master, Cheryl Pike.

At the end of the fifth round, two students, Moriah Reusch and Kaila Godbey, remained in the bee. At the end of round seven, the governor of the Franklin County Spelling Bee, Felecia Pease, declared Godbey as the runner-up and Reusch as the Franklin County Spelling Bee Champion. Reusch spelled "crochet" and "alamo" correctly to move on to the Maine State Spelling Bee.

The Maine State Spelling Bee will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the University of Southern Maine (USM)/Hannaford Hall.