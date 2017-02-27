Mt. Blue Music Boosters fund raisers coming up

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Music Boosters are about to start its annual spring fund raising events.

The first event will be the 6th Annual Dinner Cabaret on Sunday, March 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. Hosting this event is the Calzolaio Pasta Company in Wilton. This is the 5th year that the restaurant has provided food, space and waitstaff.

This event will highlight student musicians who will provide over two hours of musical entertainment. This year's entertainment will include: The Franklin County Fiddlers, Profectus Chamber Choir, Mt. Blue High School Concert Band and Thadeus Gunther on accordion.

The meal is a full course Italian buffet with dessert. A cash bar will be available. Tickets: Adults $25; seniors $20; students $15. Tickets are available at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers in Farmington and the Wilton Public Library in Wilton. Reservations at Calzolaio Pasta Company 645-9500. formore information about the event, contact Debbie at 207-491-8503 or dlseeley1@gmail.com.

Upcoming Music Boosters additional Spring Fund Raisers are: Ice cream socials in March following each of the spring concerts held at Mt. Blue High School and the annual "Flamingo Event." For $15 you can arrange to have a flock of 10 flamingos delivered, under the shadow of darkness to the address of your choosing and they will be there to greet their "host" for the day in the morning. Then at night they will disappear and be delivered to another address. This event will be from April 16 - April 29.