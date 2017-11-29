Mt. Blue recognizes students of the month

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School presented its Student of the Month awards for the second quarter recently, recognizing four students.

Recognized was Hailee Heikkinen, a sophomore, Tristan Bouchard, a sophomore, River Lisius, a senior, and George Edmunds, a senior.

Future Business Leaders of America sponsors the Student of the Month Assembly. Students are selected by faculty based on individual characteristics of academic performance, community and school activities, character, attendance, and overall outstanding citizenship.

This quarter’s recipients received gift bags prepared by FBLA containing multiple gift certificates from local businesses. FBLA would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Farmington Subway, Farmington House of Pizza, Ms. Correll in the Coffee Shop on Campus and Franklin Savings Bank.

Junior and senior student recipients will also enjoy the new reserved Student of the Month parking spots for an entire quarter—located in the front teacher parking lot.