Mt. Blue Regional School District participating in Summer Food Service Program

The Mt. Blue Regional School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children under age 19 free of charge. All meals are provided regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Monday - Thursday, July 1 - Aug. 1

Lunch: 11:30-12:10 (no meal service July 4)

in Wilton. Monday - Thursday, July 1 - Aug. 1 Lunch: 11:30-12:10 (no meal service July 4) W.G. Mallet School in Farmington. Monday -Thursday, July 1 - Aug. 1

Breakfast: 8:30-9:15. Lunch: 11-12 (no meals July 4 or July 25)

in Farmington. Monday -Thursday, July 1 - Aug. 1 Breakfast: 8:30-9:15. Lunch: 11-12 (no meals July 4 or July 25) Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Monday - Thursday, July 1 - Aug. 1

Breakfast: 8:30-9:10. Lunch: 11:20-12 (no meals July 4 or July 25)

For more information please contact Andrew Hutchins at 207-779-9720 or ahutchins@mtbluersd.org