Mt. Blue senior presented with Good Citizen Award

FARMINGTON - Thomas Marshall, a senior at Mt Blue High School was recently presented the Daughters of the American Revolution 2017 Good Citizen Award. Melanie Farmer, Regent of the Colonial Daughters Chapter of the DAR in Farmington presented the award. Thomas received a Good Citizen pin, a monetary scholarship and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society’s President General Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss.

Marshall is a competent, dedicated, optimistic student who has produced quality work in his classes. His attention to instructions and work ethic will be important as he proceeds to higher education and ultimately a career. He plans to attend Northeastern for Mechanical Engineering. He has participated in several school activities and organizations outside of school. He was president of the school’s National Honor Society; captain of varsity soccer and tennis teams and Mt. Blue’s nationally competitive robotics team.

As an accomplished musician he plays in the Franklin County Fiddlers group and the Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra. Community service projects include volunteering at Titcomb Mountain as an instructor and as coach for Special Olympics.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility) and patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union).

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 180,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the worlds largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.