Mt. Blue senior receives DAR 2018 Good Citizen Award

FARMINGTON - Joseph Crandall, a senior at Mt. Blue High School was recently presented the Daughters of the American Revolution 2018 Good Citizen Award.

Melanie Farmer, Regent of Colonial Daughters Chapter of DAR and Belle Foss (a receiver of the Good Citizens Award in 1949), a long time member of the Colonial Daughters Chapter in Farmington presented the award. Crandall received a Good Citizen pin, a monetary scholarship and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society’s President General Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss. Crandall is the son of Bill and Janice Crandall of Farmington.

During his high school years, Joseph Crandall has served as President of the Student Council, Treasurer of the National Honor Society, and the Captain of the soccer and tennis teams. He was Homecoming Master of Ceremonies in 2016 and 2017 and served as student representative to the School Board.

Crandall volunteers at the Farmington Rec Center, coaching basketball and soccer. He volunteers for the Town of Weld helping to preserve antiques and historical documents. He enjoys building computers in his spare time. He plans to attend college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and in designing computer parts and software.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility), patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union).

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.