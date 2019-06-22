Mt. Blue student wins second place in statewide contest

CHESTERVILLE - Mt. Blue High School graduate, Maeve Hickey, won second-place in the 15th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

Ms. Hickey’s original song depicts how the decisions drivers make can both positively and negatively impact their lives as well as the lives of their family and friends. The Chesterville native was honored among the top 20 winners statewide at an award ceremony on June 13th.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives fun prizes from the law firm. Since 2005, over 900 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 125 Maine high schools.

A complete set of rules and all past winning entries can be viewed online at: www.arrivealivecreativecontest.com or on Facebook. In the past 15 years, the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein has given away over $140,000 in prizes to help educate teenagers on the risks of dangerous driving. The firm’s dedication to the Arrive Alive Creative Contest made them a finalist for the American Association for Justice Trial Lawyers Care Award in 2014.

