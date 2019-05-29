Mt. Blue Theater Company holds 2019 banquet

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Theater Company’s annual theater banquet was held on May 15 to reminisce about this year’s wonderful theater season and to honor and say goodbye to its outstanding senior members.

The evening began with a pot luck supper while students completed the yearly trivia quiz, testing their knowledge of behind-the-scenes information about shows from the last four years. The evening included a slide show focused on the senior performers especially from this year’s shows: The Curious Savage, by John Patrick, a classic comedy that is a staple of the MBTC, Danser by student writer/director Milo, a surrealistic view of death, and finally The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn, a musical comedy about the 6th grade contestants at, you guessed it, a spelling bee.

Milo earned this year’s Student Playwright/Director award. Their thought-provoking show was performed for an appreciative audience here at the Maine Drama Festival in March and also at our own One Act Play Fest in conjunction with the middle school and faculty plays. Milo began their play in earnest last fall, working with teacher Dan Ryder to refine it. The story depicts a man learning to come to grips with the deaths of both his wife and daughter. The scenes are punctuated with some poignant dance and music, and Milo earned a special commendation from Maine Drama Festival judges.

The Senior Theater Awards are presented each year to two seniors who’ve embodied the spirit of the theater company and have shown leadership, dedication, and talent. This year’s group of seniors was exceptional, although not as broad as in past years. The awards were presented to two seniors who’ve impacted the theater company positively, each for four years: Rowan Jellison and Caitlin Zamboni.

Jellison began his participation with the theater company as a freshman in the avant guard Shuddersome: Tales of Poe, a show where he was able to really dig in and hone his acting chops. Jellison’s quirky sense of humor and willingness to make fun of himself quickly made him a favorite in the company. He continued to grow as an actor, featured in shows such as Tom Jones, No Exit, and Brighton Beach Memoirs. In fact, this past year, he was dubbed the "Theater Dad," a formal position in the company that shows he’s one of the students to whom underclassmen can go for advice and encouragement.

“Rowan has a strong sense of tradition. He’s able to pass that on to his underclassman cohorts,” said Deborah Muise, director of the program. Rowan will be studying theater arts at the University of Maine in the fall.

In the MBTC, Zamboni has been an actor, an assistant director, a set builder, a stage manager, a props mistress, and a “Theater Mom.” Her sweetness and goodness are notable in the group; she is like a “true mom,” said Muise. Zamboni is almost always one of the first to arrive at rehearsal and is one of the last to leave, helping to set up the stage and then re-set the orchestra. For the recent musical, she also lead the cast in vocal warm ups. She’s organized, compassionate, thoughtful, with a ready smile and laugh. Caitlin’s future plans include attending University of Southern Maine with a dual major of music education and ASL interpreting. She says she will miss her Mt. Blue theater family next year.

Jellison, Zamboni and other seniors, notably Elysia Roorbach, Abby McCarthy, and Jacob Mealey were honored at the banquet, and there were several tearful stories and goodbyes. The Theater Company wishes them the best in the years to come and looks forward to their visits during our future shows.

