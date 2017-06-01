Mt. Blue Theater Company holds banquet

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Theater Company’s annual theater banquet was held on May 25 to reminisce about the season and to acknowledge and say goodbye to a group of incomparable outgoing seniors.

The evening began with a pot luck supper while students completed the yearly trivia quiz, testing their knowledge of behind-the-scenes information about shows from the last four years. The winners received coveted prizes and adoration from their peers. The evening included a slide show focused on the senior performers especially from this year’s shows: Tom Jones, a farcical adventure of an 18th century scoundrel, “Foundations,” an award-winning, student-written and directed one act play, and Little Shop of Horrors, a comical horror musical about a man-eating plant from outer space.

This year’s “Student Playwright/Director” awards were earned by junior Tommy Eng and senior Ike Libby. They began writing their show, “Foundations,” a story of friendship and growing up, at the beginning of the school year and worked on it steadily throughout the fall. They could often be seen during the breaks of Tom Jones off in a corner of the auditorium conferring intensely and giddily. The writers began their directing in December when they held auditions. After choosing their cast, they prepared their rehearsals, planned and built the set, and led the cast on the journey to Skowhegan where they performed the show in the annual Maine Drama Festival, earning runner up status! The boys were also awarded a special commendation for play writing at the festival.

The “Senior Theater Awards” are presented each year to two seniors who’ve embodied the spirit of the theater company and have shown leadership, dedication, and talent. This year’s group of seniors was exceptional with many standout actors and technicians in the crowd. The awards were presented to two seniors who’ve impacted the theater company positively for years: Ike Libby and Julian Thomson.

Thomson began his theater career after an injury prevented him from playing football. His first show was the longstanding favorite The Curious Savage; the theater company quickly adopted him, and he was hooked. He’s since played roles on and off stage including lead roles in Macbeth and Tom Jones as well as directing a show he co-wrote last year, “Ears,” plus directing “No Exit” this spring. The latter venture was Thomson’s passion project. The show has long been his favorite, and he enthusiastically jumped into directing mode again after achieving last year’s success. Julian deftly led his cast in this difficult and sophisticated play. “Julian’s the brains of our operation,” said MBTC Director, Deborah Muise. “He’s the next Jean-Paul Sartre.” He plans to attend Wheaton College in the fall where he will study theater and philosophy or classics.

Ike Libby began his theater career with MBTC as a techie. He was the first lighting technician in our new Bjorn Auditorium. After that he worked several shows behind the scenes before being wooed onto the stage in a show written by his sister where he played a mischievous, swashbuckling parrot. Since then Libby’s become the real “heart of the theater company,” according to Muise. “Ike’s humble, calming presence and emotional connection to the actors make him a favorite with the company.”

Next year Libby will attend UMF where he will eventually be studying education. Since he will be so close, Muise definitely plans to call on him to volunteer for MBTC.

Other seniors recognized for their awesome dramatic contributions this year were: Eugene Armstrong, Jillian Conant, Julia Lowell, Gian Mendez, Julia Ramsey, and Emma Stinson, plus those who couldn't attend: Alora Fletcher, Alex Haggan, and MacKenzie Wells. The evening was rounded out by an open mic variety show.