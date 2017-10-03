Multimedia presentation exploring Japanese Americans during World War II to be held tonight

FARMINGTON -The University of Maine at Farmington's Diversity Lab is pleased to sponsor "No-No Boy," a presentation on the plight of Japanese Americans forced into internment camps during WWII. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Emery Community Arts Center. Historian and musician Julian Saporiti brings this story to life through historical photos, film, narrative and original songs.

Inspired by his doctoral research at Brown University and growing up as a Vietnamese-American in Tennessee, a series of songs, complemented by archival photographs and films, as well as stories he has collected, shine a light on diverse but interconnected Asian-American experiences: WWII Japanese Incarceration camp survivors, refugees from southeast Asia, waves of immigrants, and kids in middle America making sense of a hyphenated identity. No-No Boy tries to understand complicated histories through the process of art making and songwriting.

For Saporiti, it’s about having a conversation drawing attention to the similarities between then and now. “I talk about stories of people who survived American concentration camps or came here as war refugees because it personalizes these huge events and also draws parallels to the same racism and bigotry, fear and prejudice which we are divided by today in the United States,” he explains. “I carry with me the stories of my family who had to escape a war. I see similar folks, looking for homes, coming from different parts of the world today, and many people do not want anything to do with them.”

For a preview and for more information, visit nonoboymusic.com. The event is free and open to the public.