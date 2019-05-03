‘Music with Carla’ to raise money for museum

WILTON - An hour of musical fun at the G.D. Cushing School on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. will raise funds for the Western Maine Play Museum.

According to Carla Miller, Director of Music with Carla, the event will engage children ages 8 months through 5 years in singing songs, chants, creating rhythms and reciting rhymes as they move and play with basic rhythmic instruments, scarves, other props.

"As the children engage in the activities they help build basic music competency in a playful expression of their joy of music-making with the adults who love them," Miller said.

Miller hopes to raise funds to support the opening of the Western Maine Play Museum in Wilton. The museum board has been fund-raising for a few years and progress is being made on the facilities and exhibits that will be available. They are closing in on their goal to achieve matching funds to complete their project. When the museum opens it is expected that Music with Carla will be able to hold classes in that location. A suggested donation of $10 per family will support this worthy cause.

Bring your child to experience this relaxed hour of musical exploration.

Carla Miller runs classes in Farmington and Rumford Maine. Sessions run for 45 minutes to an hour for either 10, 9 or 8 weeks throughout the year. Additionally she works with area nursery school and childcare locations. See the Carla’s Musical Musings Facebook page for more information or contact Carla @ 207-778-9983.