Narrow Gauge Quilters present annual show on Aug. 17.

PHILLIPS - The Narrow Gauge Quilters will present their annual quilt show on Friday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Phillips Community Church located at the head of Main Street.

Displays range from crazy quilts, scrap quilts, planned quilts, Quilts of Valor and many more. Narrow Gauge Quilters will also have a sale table this year featuring quilted articles made by the members. Excellent way to get a head start on Christmas shopping!

Narrow Gauge Quilters' Raffle Quilt this year was made by the members of the group. Each member received a piece of the same fabric and produced one or two blocks using this fabric. Because of this method, the quilt is a one of a kind quilt. Raffle tickets will be available at the show – 1 for $1 or better deal, 6 for $5. The winner will be drawn at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. You do not need to be present to win.