New exhibits and events at Western Maine Play Museum

WILTON - New exhibits have opened at the Western Maine Play Museum, with many fun events for children to enjoy.

The Nature Room has a new focus on Maine Wild Animals. There are several animal tracks activities, and a large assortment of pelts and antlers to touch, loaned to us by Heather Holt and Nikki Knowles. Andrea Matthews has created a large collection of animal costumes for imaginative play, and a stuffed coyote, a stuffed porcupine and a very large stuffed turkey oversee the room, on loan from Vance Childs at Fall's Taxidermy Studio.

The Invention Room has become a Ninja Warrior Obstacle course, with balance beams, hula hoop activities, a tube tunnel, and huge handled balls to jump around with. It is great entertainment for active children during cold winter days when outside play is limited.

The Dark Room is now a venue for imagining a Maine Summer Camping evening. Children can enjoy pretending it's July, snuggling into sleeping bags in their tent, “warming up” around a “campfire” under a moonlit, starry sky, with cricket and loon summer noises to add to the atmosphere. And of course there may be a costumed moose, raccoon, or a mouse creeping through the campsite.

Many special fun activities and special programming are coming up as well. Mark your calendars! And consult Facebook for more details.

The very popular Messy Mondays with Miss Jessica will again be featured on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, from 10-11 a.m. Children will enjoy making a creative mess with us, without getting in trouble at home.

Come celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with us January 25-31. Throughout that week, we will have crafts, activities, and a dragon parade to honor the Year of the Rat. Mr. Eddy Yuen is coming at 4 pm on January 31 to share origami and other childhood traditions. Check facebook for times and more details for each of the events this week.

From 1-3 p.m., on Feb. 1, Lisl Fuson will make home-made valentines with children.

Robert Cordes, from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, will do a presentation in the Nature Room about Maine animals on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Join us on Feb. 17 as school vacation week begins with Mr. Drew and His Animals Too as he gives his entertaining and educational presentation on his exotic reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates from around the world. At the end of the presentation, there will be time for some hands on with a few of the animals! There will be a fee for this presentation.

Looking ahead, WMPM will be hosting a unique event, Contraption Convention 2020, on the evening of March 7 in which local learners will be building and competing with homemade contraptions. What's a contraption? It's a creative, often silly, and overly complex way of making a simple thing happen. In this case the simple thing will be to get a ping pong ball into a cup using a series of actions to complete the goal. See also: Rube Goldberg contraption. Official rules (How big can this contraption be? What kind of materials can I use? etc.) arew Exhibits and Events at WMPMe available on the museum's Facebook event page and a paper copy will be given to participants when they register.

Many thanks to our event sponsor, Otis Federal Credit Union! Because of their support we'll be able to offer great cash prizes ($75/winner and $25/second place) in each age category: 6-8, 9-11, and 12-14 years old. Fee to join in the fun: $10/participant. Participants must register and pick up materials at the museum during normal business hours. Questions regarding the event can be sent to event organizer, Angela McLeod: angelamcleod78@gmail.com.

Western Maine Play Museum is a non-profit children’s museum in Wilton, Maine, whose focus is learning through interactive play. Check out their website for more information: www.westernmaineplay.org.