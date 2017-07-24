New Hope Baptist Church announces castle summer camp theme

FARMINGTON - “Over the Moat – Drawbridge to the King!” is the theme for the 2017 Vacation Bible School at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington. The fun-filled week, July 31 through August 4 for ages 4 through Grade 6 will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be songs, games, crafts, “Ricky” the ventriloquist puppet, Bible stories centered on the life of David, and snow cones. All the activities are free and open to the public. To pre-register or for a ride call 778-9696.