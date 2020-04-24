New members appointed to peer mentor program at Carrabassett Valley Academy

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Faculty advisor Tristy Wolfe recently announced the addition of four new members to the student-led CVA Peer Mentoring program.

Congratulations to Eli Fournier '22, Summer Saifee '23, Dahlia Saifee '23, and Ruby Poland '23. They join current members Angelique LaBelle '21, Arden Velenchik '21, Drew Hooker '22, Faith Stanton '21, Molly Bruno '20 and Tallie Pillsbury '20.

Peer Mentors are chosen based on a rigorous application process that includes demonstrations of service and leadership, and an approachable, empathetic and trustworthy character. Mentors are asked to guide and support other students, helping create a safe, supportive and productive environment. Assistance may include support for topics such as study skills, dorm life, interpersonal issues, and athletic travel.

Mentors are trained to recognize behaviors of concern and identify when to refer to an adult. Dicussions and training on active listening and communication skills, and suicide prevention training and certifications are provided.