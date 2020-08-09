New Sharon library opening by appointment beginning Aug. 11

NEW SHARON - The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library will be opening to patrons by appointment only beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p. m. and Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Those hours will be reevaluated as the library moves forward.

While staff are ready to see friends back at the library, extra precautions will need to be taken in order to open safely. Appointments will be for 20 minutes. Staff are asking that people plan to stop by long enough to do what they need to do and be ready to leave within that time.

Computers cannot be used at this time. This will give the staff time to quarantine returned materials and clean frequently touched surfaces. A drop box will be available for returns.

Based on the size of the building and the need to socially distance, staff will be allowing up to five people or one family in the building at any given time.

Children's toys have been put away, however children's books will be available.

Porch pick-up can still be arranged by phone at 779-1128 or email at nsl-do@newsharon.lib.me.us. We will be happy to collect your request and arrange a time for you to pick it up. As always, our Wifi is on 24 hours a day for your use.

We know that all of these precautions make coming to the library different than what we are used to, but we are so happy to once again be able to serve our patrons within our building. Together we can make it safe for everyone to enjoy the Jim Ditzler Memorial Library again.