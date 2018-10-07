New Sharon native, Mt. Blue grad receives promotion

NEW SHARON - A local native and Mt. Blue High School graduate has received a promotion in the United States Air Force.

Alex Dalrymple of New Sharon was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant with the United States Air Force. Dalrymple graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 2015 and graduated Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in August 2015.

Dalrymple currently works as an aircraft armament technician and is stationed at Osan Air Base in South Korea.