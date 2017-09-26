New Sharon scarecrow reunion is nex tmonth

NEW SHARON - Entries are being welcomed for this town's annual scarecrow reunion Oct. 7-28.

Originally-created scarecrows may be entered in the categories of original, funniest, patriotic, and best use of recycled materials. A fee of $10 will be charged for each scarecrow, and $5 will be reimbursed if a scarecrow and surrounding area are picked up by 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Entry forms are available at the New Sharon Town Office, or at Douin's Market.

Scarecrow reunion entries willl be set up at the triangle parcel of land between Route 2 (Mercer Road) and the Post Office Road. The exhibit area is family-friendly, and scarecrows should not be frightening. Entries must be received by 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The reunion is sponsored by the New Sharon Community Improvement Team. For further information, contact Wendy Pond at 778-9025, Anisa Welch at 778-3748, or the town website at newsharon.maine.gov.