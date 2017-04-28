New Sharon scouts collect trash on Earth Day

New Sharon Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts collected nearly two dozen bags of trash, bottles and cans along the town's main roads in observance of Earth Day. The project was sponsored by the New Sharon Community Improvement Team. Participating, along with leaders and parents, were, from left, Aiden Ayer, Megan Adams, Keira Adams, Nick Rackiff, Harper Olmstead, Lillian Ayer, Karen Ayer, Kaden Allen, Lorna Ayer, Sam Rackliff, Megan Rackliff, Jennifer Rackliff, Anglee Brewer, Tessa Mosher, and Casey Adams. (Photo by Wendy Pond)
Congratulations Scouts!! Thank you for a job well done.
